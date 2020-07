Place Your Bid

In July, Sock It 4Ward is benefiting the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. The foundation exists to educate everyone that drowning is preventable. They do this by promoting the use of life jackets, swim lessons, swim safety equipment, and scholarships. This is done to continue the good Samaritan legacy of Ken Brindley.

While vacationing with his family at Grayton Beach, Florida, Ken Brindley rushed into the water to help a boy caught in a rip current. After he brought the boy safely to shore, Ken returned to save the boy’s father who also was carried away by the rip current. Unfortunately, the father did not survive, and after two days in ICU, Ken Brindley also succomed to drowning.