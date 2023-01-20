LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off Friday in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.

This year’s Marine Expo will showcase all variety of boats including bass boats, deck boats, ski-boats, wakeboard boats, duck boats, party barges and personal watercraft along with discount fishing tackle.

Various exhibitors will be on hand to provide information on area lakes, vacation destinations and products related to fishing and boating including the latest in boat docks and boatlifts.

Show hours for the Marine Expo are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The admission price for adults is $10 and children 12 and under are free.