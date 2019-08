The 20th Annual Taste of Bryant is Tuesday, August 6th at Bishop Park in Bryant. It is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $5 for children 12 to 6 years old. Children 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the Bryant Chamber of Commerce and at the door the night of the event.