1,314 students sign pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks. wrapped up its second week.
Susanne and Busker the Tusker read at schools in Sherwood and Center Ridge where 160 students took the pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks. The goal is to kids excited about reading, sharing book ideas with their classmates and to be consistent about picking up a book.
On the main Book-A-Thon page, you can download the pledge for your child, find literacy stories, see what the book of the week is, navigate a map that shows where Susanne and Busker have been to read and educate children about the importance of reading.