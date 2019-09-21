KARK 4 News at 10: Sept. 20

News
Posted: / Updated:

The day’s late evening headlines from KARK 4 News.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Get Your Arkansas State Fair Tickets!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss