1  of  2
Breaking News
Fayetteville doctor arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges in VA deaths investigation Breaking News: Wendy Anderson, Wife of ASU Football Coach passes away

KARK 4 News at 10, Aug 20

News
Posted: / Updated:

Just in case you missed it, here are the top headlines from tonight’s show at 10 for August 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss