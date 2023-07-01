Muskogee, OK. – Over 30 youth football players between the ages of seven and 16 attended the second annual Kamren Curl Youth Football Camp.

Curl, a former Arkansas Razorback strong safety from 2017 until 2019, led the camp teaching the young athletes new drills and skills from what he’s learned in the NFL. Other Razorbacks in attendance included Scoota Harris, Rawleigh Williams III, and Dorian Gerald.

The strong safety is entering his fourth season with the Commanders in 2023 after playing in 12 games racking up 83 tackles and one sack. Washington opens up their season at home on Sept. 9, against the Arizona Cardinals.

