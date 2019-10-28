Kaleidoscope Film Festival bringing LGBTQ+ art to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Kaleidoscope film festival found a home in the Argenta Arts district of North Little Rock in 2014. This week, the festival will not only celebrate five years of bringing independent, LGBTQ+ films to Central Arkansas, it will be joining the programs and services offered by Central Arkansas Pride.

When asked about the festival, Pride’s Executive Director Zack Baker said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Kaleidoscope into the Central Arkansas Pride Family. This move allows for both Kaleidoscope and Pride to pool their resources to deliver better festivals and content. Growing up, I didn’t see many movies or TV shows with LGBTQ+ characters. The first time I watched a movie with gay characters. I immediately felt connected to it. That’s why this festival is important. Representation matters.”

Kaleidoscope will continue to live in Argenta at the Argenta Community Theatre and begins October 31st. The festival will start with a screening of Scream Queen! My nightmare on Elm Street, a documentary about the queer cult following of the classic Nightmare on Elm Street 2. After the documentary, filmgoers will enjoy a screening of the horror movie itself.

Festival passes are available for $40 and $15 for students. Individual film tickets will also be available for purchase online or at the door. For more information about Kaleidoscope and to purchase passes, visit centralarkansaspride.com.