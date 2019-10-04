Juvenile charged with attempted murder after shooting a car up

SEARCY, Ark. – Officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to several shots fired in the area of Woodlawn Drive Thursday, October 3 around 4:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that the victim of the shooting had been driving.

During the initial investigation it had been determined that the vehicle the victim was driving was damaged and that the victim had suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

The suspect was found to be a juvenile.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile suspect at a nearby apartment complex where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently being held and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.