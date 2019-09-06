Jury to be selected for ex-cop who killed unarmed black man in Dallas

KARK note: The victim, Botham Jean, was a graduate of Arkansas' Harding University in Searcy

DALLAS (AP) — The jury selection process is beginning in the trial of a white former Dallas police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man in his own apartment.

Amber Guyger faces a murder charge in the slaying of Botham Jean. Guyger told authorities she mistakenly entered Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own and fatally shot him.

The jury selection process began Friday, which is the one-year anniversary of Jean’s death. The goal is to finalize a panel by Sept. 13. Testimony is scheduled to begin Sept. 23.

Guyger’s lawyers have asked that the trial be moved but a lawyer for Jean’s family says the trial should be held in Dallas County.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who worked in Dallas for an accounting and consulting firm.