Junior League of Little Rock announces dates for Holiday House presented by AY Magazine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) – Holiday House, a shopping event presented by the Junior League of Little Rock (JLLR) in partnership with AY About You Magazine, will be held November 6-9, 2019 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

“We invite you to the 29th annual Holiday House,” said JLLR President Jennifer Goss. “It is an opportunity to support the Junior League of Little Rock’s mission to train volunteers and improve our community through our focus areas, health and wellness and school preparedness, all while completing your holiday shopping list.”

Since 1990, Holiday House has collectively raised over $5 million for JLLR’s community service projects including Stuff the Bus, Nightingales, LYFE, Kota Camp, Little Readers Rock, and Boosters & Big Rigs. The event generates more than 80 percent of all funding for the League’s community projects.

Holiday House is the largest holiday shopping event in central Arkansas, hosting nearly 200 merchants and more than 14,000 shoppers each year. Current event sponsors include AY About You Magazine, Outlets of Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent, Bank of America, Lumber 1, Bumper to Bumper, McLarty Auto Group, HoganTaylor, OrthoArkansas, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Colliers International.

In addition to general shopping hours, Holiday House offers the following five ticketed special events:

Preview Party

Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Admission: $50

Private Shopping

Thursday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Admission: $35

Ladies’ Night

Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $35; includes general admission ticket

Friday Night Event

Friday, November 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $35; includes general admission ticket

Doughnuts with Santa Claus

Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to Noon

Admission: $15 per child (parents, grandparents and special friends are free)

General Shopping (Thursday – Saturday)

Admission: $10 for one-day pass, $20 for three-day pass

Raffle tickets: $10

Thursday, November 7 from Noon – 10 p.m.

Friday, November 8 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets for general shopping and special events can be purchased online at JLLR.org/holiday-house. Special event ticket prices are online only and will increase by $5 at the door.