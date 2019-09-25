Judge plays audio, denies using bully or bias behavior against state attorneys

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Attorney General has asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to re-assign any of her office’s cases out of Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen’s courtroom in Pulaski county.

The Attorney General claims Griffen has bullied and acted in a biased way toward state attorneys, according to court records.

One case in question happened in Griffen’s courtroom last month.

The judge played nearly two hours of audio from that case in his courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Some of it, at times, appeared to be a contentious exchange.

The judge provided transcripts and played the audio but declined to release the audio and would not allow it to be recorded.

At one point during the Sept 13 hearing, Judge Griffen tells the state’s attorney “You see the name on that thing. It says judge… I get to decide whether the questions are fair.”

The Sept. 13 hearing was related to a medical marijuana applicant’s complaint.

A state lawyer for the attorney general was arguing for it to be dismissed.

Judge Griffen denied its dismissal.

“The lawyer was never mistreated. Nor did the lawyer allege that she was mistreated,” Griffen said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

The lawyer was thoroughly questioned. I have a reputation of having a hot bench. That’s not wrong. That just means I’m prepared.”

In recent court documents filed with the Arkansas Supreme Couty, the Attorney General listed at least six instances in which she believes Griffen acted in a biased away against lawyers from her office.

Griffen and his attorney claim he is simply following the law.