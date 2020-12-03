Judge dismisses criminal counts in Missouri duck boat deaths

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed neglect and misconduct charges against three employees of a tourist boat that sank on a Missouri lake in 2018, killing 17 people.
U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool filed an order Wednesday upholding a recommendation made in September.
The boat captain, the general manager of the boat’s operator, and the manager on duty that day were charged with neglect and misconduct after the amphibious vehicle sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
The captain also was charged with failure to properly assess the weather and not telling passengers to use flotation devices.
Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed.
LATEST POSTS:
- Runaway teen and infant daughter missing since November 22
- AG Rutledge issues warning on scam utility bill calls
- Arkansas in Good Shape Regarding COVID Numbers Pending Results of Today’s Test
- Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
- US virus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time