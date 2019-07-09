Judge awards damages to man hit by woman in 5th DWI case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On July 8, 2019 a hearing was scheduled for a victim who was injured in a hit and run.

Sharon Shinn hit Jaylin Anderson in Jacksonville in February of 2018. This was Shinn’s fifth DWI charge after hitting and badly injuring Anderson. Shinn has now been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in this civil trial.

The Judge awarded Anderson $900,000 in damages, but both he and his attorney say it’s much more about preventing repeat offenders from putting others at risk.

“If I would’ve seen her I probably could’ve dodged her or tried to get out of the way,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s life changed forever that day. He was out for a run whenever Shinn hit him with her car, drunk.

“She hit me from behind so I couldn’t move or dodge or anything… I just felt pain instantly”

Anderson’s attorney, Meredith Moore said that “It was her 5th DWI at the time and reports from witnesses stated that he was hit like a speed bump.” Moore says that in addition to paying for what he lost, they are also seeking punitive damages.

“it makes an example out of somebody that is continuously taking part in this kind of unlawful activities so that hopefully it keeps somebody else from doing it in the future,” Moore says.

The Attorney says that Arkansas is high on the list of states with repeat offenders for DWI’s, “legislation is showing that they are trying to make a difference in stopping this but I think we’re still a ways away as evidenced by this that only happened a year ago.”

Anderson says, “for people who do drink and drive and dont’ think it’s a problem… it’s easier today to order a Lyft or Uber … catch a ride home, wake up and Lyft or Uber again to go back and get your car.”

Shinn was sentenced to six years in prison but has only served a few months of that sentence. She was subpoenaed to be in court today but she did not show up.