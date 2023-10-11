FAYETTEVILLE – After her second collegiate tournament, Maria José Marin won her second SEC Freshman Golfer of the Week honors, as announced by the league Wednesday. The freshman is coming off her first collegiate win at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and is the first Hog to win multiple Freshman of the Week honors since the weekly award was added in 2013.

On the day of the new World Amateur Golf Rankings, José Marin came in at No. 18, her highest ever ranking. José Marin won the Blessings Collegiate with a 10-under 134 (67-67), as the third round was cancelled due to weather. She won the tournament by three strokes, helping the Hogs also claim the team title with an 11-under 565 (285-280). José Marin won the tournament by three strokes and tallied 16 birdies in 36 holes. She also held a 3.75 scoring average on par 4s, which was a tournament best, along with her birdie total.

Through three tournaments, José Marin has tallied rounds at par or under in all but one of her eight rounds with four rounds in the 60s. She holds a 69.25 scoring average, which is the best on the team.

Three Hogs will play at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic from Oct. 22-24 in Hot Springs, Arkansas as individuals before putting a complete wrap to the fall season. Arkansas will be back for the spring season for the Puerto Rico Classic from Sunday, Feb. 4 to Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Grande Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.