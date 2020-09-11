John Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer, undergoes surgery

BRANSON, MO – AUGUST 24: John Daly of the United States warms up on the putting green before withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on August 24, 2020 in Branson, Missouri. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

John Daly has been diagnosed with bladder cancer, the Arkansas golfer and two-time major champion told the Golf Channel on an episode of PGA Tour Champions Learning Center.

Daly said that, after battling kidney stones and back pain in recent weeks, he consulted with doctors and determined that he faced a much more serious situation.

“(The urologist said) it doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly told the Golf Channel. “After I did the CT (scan) I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, ‘Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.’”

Daly said the cancer was successfully removed but that there is a strong chance of recurrence in the future.

“He said there’s an 85 percent chance it comes back. So I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again,” he said. “It’s probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don’t know. You just don’t know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

Daly attended the University of Arkansas 1984 to 1986 on a golf scholarship and remains a Razorback supporter.

He last played on the PGA Tour during 2019’s Safeway Open.

“Well you know what, I always tell people I’ve lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I’m not scared to die or anything,” Daly told the Golf Channel.