Job fair and excitement builds for new Little Rock Trader Joe’s 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The countdown in on for the opening day at Trader Joe’s in West Little Rock.

Wednesday, there was a job fair held to find the newest Trader Joe’s employees.

Fanatics like Brad Cameron are pumped up property is being prepared for the newest location.

“It’s a lot of really great healthy foods, like Whole Foods, but a fraction of the price,” Cameron said.

A few of the items he loves is the delicious Cookie Butter and cauliflower gnocchi. He says it’s the environment that keeps him coming back.

“Every time I go there I am warmly welcomed folks are wearing fun, floral, Hawaiian prints,” Cameron said.

That’s why these people are standing in line looking to become the newest Trader Joe’s employees.

“I’m looking at being a cashier at Trader Joe’s or even a shift manager,” Sheimeshia Calvin said.

“It’s new. They are trying to change the city and I just want to be apart of that in a positive way,” Roderick Hill said.

For those who may not understand the hype, Brad says it will only take a matter of time.

“What is even better is the culture they keep in the space,” Cameron said.

There is not a set date for the store to open. Trader Joe’s says it should be sometime next month.