Jefferson County March 31 democratic general primary election (runoff)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — The number of election day polling sites was reduced a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A sign will be posted on the door of polling sites not opened referring voters to the correct polling site. A summary of polling sites and who votes at them is below.

Voters are encouraged to request an absentee ballot from the County Clerk and vote absentee to reduce crowding at polling sites. Governor Hutchinson has extended the application deadline to March 30. Voters have to return absentee ballots by March 30 to be counted.

On election day, voters must maintain a six feet distance from the person in front of them, avoid physical contact and are asked NOT to bring children into a polling site. Unattended young children cannot be left in automobiles. Red tape will mark the six (6) foot distance.

The check-in clerk will sign the poll book for each voter after verifying the photo ID to reduce contact. Voters will be provided an eraser to use on the touch screen to vote to avoid contact. When a voter approaches the voting machine, they will be asked to call out the number on the precinct slip, the operator will bring up the ballot, move away then the voter can vote.

Only a candidate or one representative is permitted inside a polling site after voting ends to observe polls being closed. The results for each polling site will be posted on the front door. The Election Center canvass will be streamed live to the Election Commission Facebook page and can be viewed @JeffersonCountyArkansasElections. Only candidates or a representative and media will be admitted to the Election Center to observe the canvass on a widescreen in the public room. No guests please. Results will be posted on a window for any outside viewers.

JEFFERSON COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 13

Altheimer Mt. Bayou Baptist Church, 305 S. Edline: for Altheimer, Humphrey, Wabbaseka, Sherrill, and Swan Lake voters in precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11,510, 530, 610, 620, 900 950.

Annex Green Meadows Baptist, 4201 Hwy 65 South, Pine Bluff: for Green Meadows and Linwood/Moscow voters in precincts 26, 27, 28.

PINE BLUFF COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 2 POSITION 1

1st Presbyterian Church Activities Youth Center Building, 700 W. 32nd, Pine Bluff: for 1st Presbyterian Church and Family Church of Pine Bluff voters in precincts 202, 205, 207, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 216, 217, 219, 220. NOTE, returned to the Youth Center Building.

Church Of Christ, 4015 Hazel, Pine Bluff: for Church of Christ, Immanuel Baptist Church and Forrest Park Assembly of God voters in precincts 201, 203, 204, 206, 211, 214, 215, 218.

First Baptist Church-Activities Center Building, 6501 S. Hazel, Pine Bluff: for voters in precincts 221, 222, 223, 224.