Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband into adult detention center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – A Jefferson County Jailer is facing charges for furnishing prohibited articles in a correctional facility.

The arrest followed an on-going undercover investigation at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center (DBDC).

According to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Marshae Childs was arrested and booked into the DBDC on December 26, 2019 on six counts of furnishing prohibited articles in a correctional facility.

Childs admitted to bringing food and contraband into the jail for detainee Julius Johnson multiple times between September and November. She also stated that she had accepted $2500 via cash app from the detainee.

“One of the very things we stress to applicants during the initial hiring process as a deputy jailer within our detention facilities is that if you are caught bringing contraband into the jail as a deputy jailer, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “We have a zero tolerance policy regarding the introduction of contraband or any unauthorized items. The arrest of former Deputy Childs, now Detainee Childs, is a very clear example of a serious breach of policy and the community’s trust. This arrest like others in the past also speaks to our commitment to the public in pursuing charges against those who violate the public’s trust and threaten the security of our detention facilities.”

As a state mandate, deputy jailers who are hired are required to complete a minimum of 56 hours of jail training. However, JCSO requires each deputy jailer to complete 72 hours. During training, jailers are warned repeatedly that if they allow themselves to be coerced or conspire with anyone especially a detainee to bring contraband into the detention facilities, they will suffer the consequences of their actions.

“The issue of contraband being introduced into our detention facility is challenging and threatening not only to the safety and security of our facility, but to those who work and are detained there,” said Sheriff Woods. “This is all the reason why we conduct these undercover operations on a routine basis and train our staff during jail training. We will pursue charging with maximum penalty for anyone who violates the policies or our jail without exception.”