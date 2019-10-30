JCSO searching for person of interest in vehicle theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – News Release – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is asking for assistance in the search for a suspect involved in the theft of a vehicle.

The vehicle, a white 2003 Chevrolet 1500, was reported stolen on October 29. The vehicle has an Arkansas Game and Fish license plate: GFBIOU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Bean in the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or 24/7 at (870) 329-5648. Information can also be provided via email at john.bean@jeffcoso.org and at tips@jeffcoso.org,  Facebook  https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO. Caller’s anonymity is guaranteed.   

