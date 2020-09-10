JCSO: Man arrested in Altheimer homicide case from December

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man in connection with the death of an Altheimer man who was killed late last year.

57-year-old Michael Danny Britten is expected to face a first degree murder charge.

56-year-old Leslie Bradley was found dead on December 4th, 2019 at his home in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Altheimer.

Friends of Bradley had asked for a welfare check after he had been missing for several days.

Investigators say he died from multiple injuries.

Britten was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.