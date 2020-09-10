JCSO: Man arrested in Altheimer homicide case from December

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man in connection with the death of an Altheimer man who was killed late last year.

57-year-old Michael Danny Britten is expected to face a first degree murder charge.

56-year-old Leslie Bradley was found dead on December 4th, 2019 at his home in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Altheimer.

Friends of Bradley had asked for a welfare check after he had been missing for several days.

Investigators say he died from multiple injuries.

Britten was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories