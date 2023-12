FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following Arkansas Volleyball’s three set win against Stephen F Austin in the first round of the NCAA tournament, head coach Jason Watson, Hannah Hogue, and Jill Gillen all met with the media.

Coach Watson talked about the win as well as the upcoming match against TCU. Hogue and Gillen both touched on the win as well as the atmosphere at Barnhill Arena.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!