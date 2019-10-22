Jannie Cotton announces run for Arkansas House

SHERWOOD, Ark. (News release) – Democrat Jannie Cotton is announcing her campaign for State Representative of District 41, covering portions of Sherwood, Jacksonville, North Little Rock, and surrounding areas. Her announcement event will be on October 24, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.

Cotton is a newly retired CEO and has been a mental health policy leader and advocate in her community for more than 40 years. She is a mother of three daughters, grandmother to five grandsons, and great-grandmother to four boys.

“Putting communities first and dedicating myself to be a servant unto others is what I’ve strived to do my whole life,” said Jannie Cotton. “I have worked hard ever since I was a little girl to make sure my family and I could climb out of poverty and earn a better future. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished so far, including becoming the first African-American woman in Arkansas history to serve as CEO of a community mental health organization. I look forward to the opportunity to serve my community, especially seniors and veterans, by bringing my expertise to the Arkansas Legislature.”

Cotton supports Mental Health & Juvenile Justice Reform, Equal Access & Affordability for Education, and Immediate Access to Medicare & Mental Healthcare for Seniors and Veterans.

Cotton served as CEO of Professional Counseling Associates from 2005-2018. She served as Clinical Director for PCA from 1999-2005. Cotton was Assistant Director at the Division of Children and Family Services from 1996-1998. Her Master of Science Degree in Counseling is from the University of Central Arkansas.

As a policy leader, Cotton has been a member of the Healthcare Reform and Legislative Committee for Children and Adult Services from 2005-2014. She previously served on the executive board, including as President, of the Mental Health Council.

Cotton is active in her community, previously serving as President of the Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She is currently a member of New Zion Grove Worship Center. She was born and raised in Arkansas.

Read more of about Jannie Cotton’s background and platform at https://www.janniemcotton.com