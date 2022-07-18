FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Former Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round as the 164th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Battles came back to Arkansas for a second year and posted a .289/.364/.480 slash line this season with the Razorbacks.

He also had 10 home runs and helped this Razorbacks team win the Regionals and Super Regionals and head back to Omaha.

He’s the fourth Razorback to hear his name called in this year’s draft after Cayden Wallace, Peyton Pallette and Robert Moore.