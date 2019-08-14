Jail administrator’s wife accused of pulling gun on students going door-to-door for school fundraiser

Breaking News
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC)- Four students were held at gunpoint while selling cards for a school fundraiser last week, and some in the community wonder if the woman charged received special treatment.

According to Superintendent Carl Easley, the district notified the parents after the incident.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WMC, Wynne Police arrested Jerri Kelly, 46, on Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor charges.

