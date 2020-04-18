Jacksonville, Florida beaches and parks re-opened tonight

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Jacksonville area has reopened beaches and parks this evening.

The beaches and parks will be open for essential activities, which according to Florida Governor’s executive order including walking, running, biking, swimming, fishing, hiking, and surfing, as long as social distancing guidelines are still followed.

“What we’re trying to do is maintain a scenario where we’re not crowding the beach. We still have to be cognizant of the six foot distance between people. The ten people gathering, and we’re looking to keep people from just accumulating out here,” said Charlie Latham said the Jacksonville Beach Mayor.

Authorities will be monitoring the beaches and parks to make sure social distancing is taking place.