J Boys Blacktop to Pay Over $188,000 for Unfinished Driveways & Sidewalks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced securing over $188,000 in penalties and restitution against Allen Jeffery, owner of J Boys Blacktop of Pine Bluff, for 18 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Jeffery solicited Arkansas consumers using door-to-door tactics, where he offered to repair sidewalks and driveways with leftover asphalt or cement from previous contracts. Arkansans would pay up front with cash or checks, but Mr. Jeffery had absolutely no intention of completing the services or delivering the promised goods.

“Allen Jeffrey should be ashamed of stealing from hard-working Arkansans and trying to get away with it,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Con artists like J Boys Blacktop must not be allowed to operate and take advantage of consumers.”

The judgement found that J Boys Blacktop committed 18 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and must pay $180,000 in civil penalties, including $50,000 in enhanced penalties for targeting seniors over the age of sixty. J Boys Blacktop has also been ordered to pay $8,100 in restitution and all of Jeffery’s Arkansas business or professional licenses are suspended.

To file a consumer complaint, contact the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or oag@arkansasag.gov.