‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Anchors at a North Carolina news station experienced a scary moment on Thursday afternoon as a possible tornado moved across the station Thursday afternoon.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Van Denton, the chief meteorologist for Nexstar’s WGHP (FOX8), said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

“In my 37 years working at FOX8, I have never experienced anything like that. I have never heard the roof rattle like that and we have never had to leave the studio in a broadcast like we just did,” McNeill said.

Thankfully, everyone at the station is safe.

There was no apparent structural damage to the building.

Storms that left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved east Thursday across North Carolina but largely spared the Atlantic Coast states any significant damage.

No serious injuries have been reported in North Carolina.