It’s Friday the 13th! Do you have Triskaidekaphobia?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s Friday the 13th, a day when people think more about superstitions.

For those who fear it, Friday the 13th is an unlucky day, a day when bad things can happen. They’ll warn you not to walk under a ladder or let a black cat cross your path.

According to the website HolidayInsights.com, throughout most of recorded history, the number 13 has been seen as unlucky. If you live in fear of the number 13, you suffer from Triskaidekaphobia.

Historically, Friday has been viewed as an unlucky day of the week.

A number of optimists embrace it all and buy lottery tickets with the number 13.

Friday the 13th Trivia:

Many buildings and skyscrapers do not have a 13th floor.

Many people will not allow 13 people at the table. If there is exactly 13 people present, a second table is set up.

Skippers would not go out to sea with a crew of 12. Including the captain, that made 13 people.

Ancient Mayans of Central America were the most advanced culture in all of the Americas. They considered the number 13 sacred.

Origin of Friday the 13th:

In biblical references, it is believed that Cain killed Abel on Friday the 13th. We are not sure how this was determined, as calendars were unlikely to have been in existence back then.

The ancient Babylonian Code of Hammurah omitted the #13 in its list of laws. Written in 1,700 B.C., it suggests ancient Babylonians considered the #13 to be unlucky.

Image by J Lloa from Pixabay