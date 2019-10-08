Intersection causes major traffic in Conway, officials look for solutions

CONWAY, Ark.- The city of Conway is looking to fix a major traffic issue that also causes city school buses to run late.

The issue is at the intersection of Tyler and Donaghey.

It is a large intersection with a Union Pacific train track that runs right through it, and so does the train itself almost daily. This causes traffic back ups and it has been that way for years according to drivers.

The Conway School District has also run into issues with it’s bus schedule.

“There is only so many ways you can go,” said Ed Dow the Supervisor of Transportation for Conway Schools.

Dow said that they look for route solutions daily, but the traffic troubles can not be avoided and when a child is late, their parents worry.

“We do try to ensure them that we may be late but we are going to get them there but sometimes traffic does allow us to get them there when we are suppose to.”

Now the city wants a solution.

“This is an issue that will require a lot of team work and a lot of collaboration. We are excited to get the ball rolling but for us to put our best foot forward we need to hear from everybody,” explained city spokesman Bobby Kelly.

The roads are owned by the city but the tracks are owned by Union Pacific.

The city is working to secure a grant to pay for a solution. Kelly said it could cost about 2.8 million dollars but would be money well spent. He also added the city is willing to hear solution suggestions from the public.

If you want to suggest something click this link.