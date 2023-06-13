WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leading independent television broadcaster in Poland is expressing concern that the state broadcasting regulator has not yet renewed a license that expires next year for its main channel.

The authorities’ treatment of TVN in the past has raised concerns about declining media freedom in Poland by a government that the European Union accuses of eroding democratic norms.

TVN, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, broadcasts a range of popular channels in Poland. Its main channel carries an evening news program, Fakty (Facts), which is critical of the government.

Both Fakty and the company’s all-news channel TVN24 get under the skin of the conservative and nationalist government with investigations into official scandals and a critical approach to the government and the powerful Catholic church.

The CEO of TVN, Kasia Kieli, said in a statement to The Associated Press that the company applied for its license to be renewed six months ago but still has not received an answer.

“TVN is the biggest and most popular news and entertainment channel in Poland. Renewing the license should be nothing more than a formality, and the process should be simple and efficient,” said Kieli, the president and managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Poland.

“It is now six months since we filed for renewal. This is concerning after what we have experienced in the past with our news channel TVN24 and the recent attacks on our journalism.”

The delay in renewing the channel’s license follows an attempt by the ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, to force the U.S. owner to give up its controlling share in the company with a controversial media bill. That 2021 bill sparked street protests and the president vetoed it.

Poland’s broadcasting regulator also questioned the management structure of TVN24 in 2021 before eventually extending its license.

TVN provided the AP with Kieli’s statement on Friday. The AP has tried since then to get comment by phone and email from the state broadcasting authority, but by Tuesday had not received a reply.

The state regulator has recently been opening investigations into independent media who have broadcast reports disliked by the ruling authorities.

The head of the regulator, a ruling party appointee, has in the past accused TVN of spreading “fake news.”