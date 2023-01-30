Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
36°
Sign Up
Little Rock
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
State News
National News
Crime
Working4You
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
Business News
Meet the Team
Entertainment
Weird News
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Entergy Arkansas prepping for winter ice storm
Surgeon general: 13-year-olds too young to join social …
Marshals seeking MS-13 member tied to AR killing
LRSD, NLRSD switch to online learning due to ice …
AR Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Weather Knowledge
Your Weather Photos
Bring weather to your school
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
MLB
Golf
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Arkansas Style
Watch Now
Video Center
KARK 4 Today
Capitol View
Lone Star NYE
Community
Contests
Victory Over Violence
Wednesday’s Child
Good News Matters
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Today Show Minute
Education Matters
Arkansas Outdoors
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP International
Dolphins, humans both benefit from fishing collaboration
Top AP International Headlines
AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 …
Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security …
France doesn’t rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine
What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?
Germany pledges $222 million for Brazil environment, Amazon
Wife of Islamic State leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia
More AP International
Croatia’s president criticizes tank deliveries to …
Tropical storm leaves 30 dead, 20 missing in Madagascar
Turkey’s opposition vows more democracy if it wins …
NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to …
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull …
Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence …
Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with …