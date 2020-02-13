1  of  2
Insurance Institute for highway safety releases 2020 list

News

by: Dan Scheneman, NBC News

(NBC News)- The Insurance Institute for highway safety released its annual list of the safest vehicles on the road; the top safety picks and top safety picks plus.

“Both of those awards require you get good ratings in all six of our crashworthiness tests that we perform,” stated David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The criteria also include a vehicle’s ability to avoid other vehicles, pedestrians and having good or acceptable headlights.

64 cars and SUVs were named a top safety pick by the institute, and 23 qualify for top safety pick plus.

The list does not include any minivans or pickup trucks this year.

To check out the complete list go to http://bit.ly/2OJUhP9“>https://www.iihs.org/

