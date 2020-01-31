Inmate dies at Scott County Detention Center

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating an in custody death that happened at the Scott County Detention Center, which occurred on January 30.

The Scott County Detention Center sent out a press release today regarding the in custody death.

“We take our responsibility for the well being of those we have in our custody very seriously and it is important to us, and to the family and loved ones of the deceased, that we determine exactly how and why this occurred. We will not be releasing any information or making any additional statements until Arkansas State Police Investigators have had an opportunity to complete their work. Until then any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Arkansas State Police.”

Arkansas State Police are investigating at this time. No further details are available.