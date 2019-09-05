Injured bald eagle being nursed back to health at Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas

WHITE COUNTY, Ark.- An injured bald eagle has been found and is being nursed back to health in White County.

This bird has not been seen or heard from in nearly 30 years, since it was banded with a marker when it was very young and released into the wild.

The director at Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas is caring for the eagle and says what’s remarkable is that the bird has been able to survive in the wild for three decades.

Currently, the rehabilitation facility is taking care of 31 Arkansas raptors, including five eagles- which are costly to feed daily.

Rodney Paul of the non-profit 501 3 (c) says they are always grateful to receive help from the public, through donations. Helping is easy- just visit www.rrca-raptors.org/