Injunction challenge of absentee voting fails

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark- Judges in two Arkansas counties will be weighing in in two separate lawsuits involving absentee ballots.

In Fayetteville, A U.S. District Judge has denied the “League of Women Voters” request for an injuntion that would have forced the Election Commission to allow voters to correct signatures if they were rejected; with the Judge saying they had not shown a likelihood of irreperable harm without an injuntion.

In Little Rock, a lawsuit was filed to stop enforcement of a state law that would prevent absentee ballots from being counted after polls closed.

There has been no ruling yet, but a hearing is expected to take place Wednesday or Thursday.