Incident Report: Pre-school coordinator on leave pending child assault investigation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pre-school coordinator at Pike View Early Childhood Center is on leave.

A North Little Rock Police incident report says when a parent came to pick up her daughter from school Wednesday afternoon, she was told by a teacher that she saw Jody Edrington, the coordinator for the district’s early childhood program, “grab her child by the arm and drag her down the hall.”

“I don’t think you have to drag a kid down the hallway. You know, there should be some other kind of way that you could handle that situation,” Sammie Steen who lives near the school said.

Steen lives off McCain Blvd. and has sent several of his grandkids and great grandkids to Pike View.

“We never had any problems out of Pike View Elementary,” he said.

According to the incident report, the child’s parent contacted NLRSD Superintendent Bobby Acklin who said ” the incident was on video and that he was troubled by the video and has not allowed Ms. Edrington back to school since this incident.”

“That’s bad there. If it was that discouraging maybe she don’t need to come back,” Steen said.

The report says the child was checked out at the hospital and no injuries were found.

Steen hopes more training is made available to the employees if necessary.

“Let the teachers understand what they can do and what they cannot do,” he said.

For now Edrington cannot return to Pike View and the district says she’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident report also says a family service worker (FSW) has been contacted through DHS to investigate.

The school district would not comment any further.