In memory of Doctor Edith Jones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doctor Edith Irby Jones passed away on July 15, 2019. She was the very first African American to enroll at the all white medical school in the south UAMS in 1948.

She also was the first African American to graduate from the school in 1952, where she went on to practice medicine in Hot Springs before moving to Houston, Texas.

Her funeral will be Saturday, July 27 in Houston.

Dr. Edith Jones memorial services will be on the 29 of July and be held in Hot Springs, AR. The burial will be right after the service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hot Springs.