Hurricane Creek Elementary to receive $10,000 donation from Burlington stores check will be presented on Friday, September 27

September 25, 2019 (Bryant, AR) – Burlington Stores, Inc., through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, is donating $10,000 to Hurricane Creek Elementary School in celebration of its new store in Benton, Arkansas.

Representatives from Burlington Stores will present the check to Hurricane Creek Principal Tammie Reitenger during an assembly that will take place on Friday, September 27 at 7:45am at the school.

A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted school administrators and helped to secure the donation for Hurricane Creek Elementary, which will provide $285 in new supplies for the individual classrooms of thirty-five teachers.

According to Mrs. Reitenger, the teachers will use the funds on a number of new classroom items including school supplies, visual learning materials, books, and instructional tools.

“On behalf of Bryant Public Schools and Hurricane Creek Elementary, I would like to thank Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org for adopting our entire school,” said Mrs. Reitenger. “Our teachers look forward to using the funds to enhance learning in our school and in their classrooms. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Burlington, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, makes a donation to a local school in each Grand Opening market to celebrate a new store location. The Burlington store will open on October 4 at 20815 I-30 in the Alcoa Crossings Shopping Center in Benton.