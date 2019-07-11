Tropical Storm Barry has formed in the Gulf of Mexico

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At 10 a.m. Thursday, the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Barry. The National Hurricane Center, NHC, is indicating that it could become a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.

As you can see in the imagery below, the forecast track does include this system having an impact on Arkansas. The main concern would be high rainfall amounts.

As of right now, forecast models indicate that Eastern Arkansas will see the highest rainfall totals, although there is a significant difference on how far west the heaviest rain will be. We will monitor the path of Barry for any changes.

What can you do right now? The best thing is to stay with us for updates with this system as we get new data every day. Once we hone in on where the highest rainfall axis will set up, plans can be made then for any concern of possible flooding