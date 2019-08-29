Hunters Feeding the Hungry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Efforts to reduce hunger in the natural state have taken a step forward with the help of hunters and the efforts of an Arkansas Senator.

John Boozman developed a bill titled, summer for kids at of 2019.

It gives states more options to reach hungry children in needy communities.

Today, Boozman met with Arkansas hunters who have provided meat stick snacks to public schools last year.

“What we’re trying to do, what their trying to do is really facilitate any means that we can. Sadly, in Arkansas and throughout our country, we have a lot of people that are food insecure.”

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance helped develop this bill as well.