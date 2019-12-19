Hunter Biden Arkansas paternity case update; multiple documents filed in Independence County court

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — Multiple documents had been filed in the case of Lunden Roberts vs. Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden in Independence County.

A couple months ago Roberts said that Biden was the father of her child. A DNA test proved that was true.

This week, three documents had been filed in the case: Amended Interlocutory Order, Order Setting Hearing on Defendant’s Motion for Protective Order, and Motion to Compel Discovery.

Amended Interlocutory Order

Roberts and Biden are to provide the court and the opposing parties with their personal tax returns for the past five years and any and all financial documents and information showing money or monies they received in the past five years by 4:30 p.m. today, December 19.

If these documents are filed or received into evidence, they will be sealed pursuant to the Court’s interlocutory order filed on December 4.

Order Setting Hearing on Defendant’s Motion for Protective Order

Biden’s request for hearing on his Motion for Protective Order and the Court having considered the same following a telephonic conference with counsel with counsel for the parties hereby grants the request.

It was then ordered that Biden’s Motion for Protective Order hearing is set for January 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

It was further ordered that the deposition of Biden is quashed until after hearing on the Defendant’s Motion for Protective Order.

Motion to Compel Discovery

Lunden Roberts put forward interrogatories and request for production of documents on August 21, 2019 (Biden being the father of her child.)

