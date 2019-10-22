Hundreds of LREA supporters gather outside Governor’s mansion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than a hundred supporters of the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) gathered outside the Governor’s mansion calling for local control of the Little Rock School District.

This comes after an Oct. 10 state board of education voted to no longer recognize the LREA as a negotiator for teachers.

People at the gathering today say they want local control and a democratically elected school board.

There are reports of a possible strike, which is a decision that we are told is up to the LREA membership.

“Of course a strike is the last thing we want to do because we don’t want to do anything that’s going to disrupt the learning of our students, but at the sane time we will do what’s necessary to protect our students,” says Teresa Knapp-Gordon the President of LREA.

People waved signs and chanted for about two hours.

The LREA was expected to hold a meeting tonight after the gathering.