Hundreds of Arkansans come together at the End Alzheimer’s Walk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., — Purple was the color in downtown little rock.

Hundreds have hit the pavement to raise awareness for a disease that affects so many.

The end Alzheimer’s walk was held earlier today in front of the Clinton library.


Hundreds came dressed in purple to shed a light on the debilitating illness.


Organizers say events like these put them one step closer to a cure and walkers all their for their own reasons.

So far the Arkansas chapter has raised a little over 100 thousand dollars prior to the walk.

