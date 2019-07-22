Hundreds celebrate life of former Hog, Mitch Petrus

CARLISLE, Ark. — Hundreds came together Sunday to remember former Arkansas Razorback football player and New York Giant Super Bowl winner, Mitch Petrus.

The Carlisle High School gym was packed with everyone from family to fans, grappling with Petrus’ untimely loss from a heat stroke last week.

“Everyone loved Mitch and wanted to be around Mitch,” said Mitch’s Hogs teammate and college roommate, Grant Cook.

The Petrus family wanted the day to be a celebration and to capture just a piece of the 32-year-old’s larger than life personality.

“I didn’t have a clue how much of an impact he’s had in the lives of so many people,” said Mitch’s dad Phil Petrus. “I thank God for the time with him, 32 years…I’m just real proud of him.”

Speakers included coaches, former teammates, co-workers, and childhood friends.

“It’s one of my favorite things about him, but he attacked everything in life full speed,” said Alex Mortensen, a former Razorback and current wide receiver coach of the Birmingham Iron.

The service was more than two hours, with each speaker acknowledging words alone could never encompass Mitch’s true legacy.

“If any one in here could live their life like Mitch Petrus every one in here would be a success,” said close friend Chad Gisler. “Push it no matter what, no matter who says stop, no matter who says no, there’s always another avenue.”

Funeral services for Petrus are set for Tuesday.