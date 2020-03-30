Human skeletal remains found in Benton County

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Skeletal human remains were collected by detectives in Decatur on Friday, according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the individual is unknown, police say.

The remains were discovered by a homeowner in the area of W. Mountain and Limkiln Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Evidence has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to investigate the cause of death and work toward identifying the individual.

No further information is available at this time.