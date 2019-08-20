House caught fire, broken into while under construction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Back in January a pair of sisters’ house caught on fire, and the home was basically destroyed.

The house had to be gutted and for the last few months has been under construction, because of this they have been staying with family until it is ready for them.

Over the weekend Latwanda Robinson says her contractor called her with some really bad news.

“He’s like someone broke in the house and took everything,” says Robinson.

“Everything” included light fixtures, home decor like rugs, toilets and even the contractor’s tools.

Robinson says after staying with family for months, they were ready to move back in and now there are more “headaches” in front of them. She says they’ll have to replace all of the stolen items and file another insurance claim. She doesn’t know how long this will set back their move in date.

Little Rock police are still investigating.

If you have any information that could help, give them a call.