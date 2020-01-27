Hot Springs police officer receives text message scam, alerts community

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A local police officer knows the correct way to cut off scammers.

Cpl. Williams posted on the Hot Springs Police Department’s Facebook page that “scammers will try to scam anyone”.

He then proceeded to explain that he started to receive text messages to his department phone from a scammer who was trying to get him to put decals on his car for easy money.

So what’s the scam? I’ll tell you.

The scammer will send you a check for much more than what they first said they would give you, and then ask for you to deposit it. Then they want you to send them the difference in what they said they would pay you. The check will bounce and they get your money.

This police officer decided to play along. He obviously knew that he was being scammed, but just wanted to see how far they would take it.

After the scammers texted him a picture of a car with the decal on it, he replied “Do you think it will go on my car?” and then sent them a picture of his police cruiser.

There are no more messages after that, but you can believe that scammer probably left him alone.

The officer then ends his Facebook post with a message to the community who might fall victim to such a scam.

“Please remember that if something is too good to be true, then it probably is. Don’t be a victim and please share to help others.”

Tonight at 10, we will be talking with Cpl. Williams about this experience, and it’s a conversation you don’t want to miss.