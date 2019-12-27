Hot Springs police looking for vandalism suspect

HOT SPRING, Ark. — Police took to Facebook asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a vandalism incident early Christmas morning.
On 12/25/19 the Menorah at 430 Central Avenue was damaged. The vandalism occurred around 6:30am.
Police say the suspect is a white male, wearing a dark colored hoodie type pullover with the Punisher emblem on the front and shorts with white on the bottom. He is possibly wearing on orange shirt under the hoodie.
If you have any information, please call Detective Sergeant Freeman at 501-321-6789 ext. 6724.