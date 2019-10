HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police in Hot Springs are investigating the death of a woman as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check shortly after 5:00 p.m. Friday at a home in the 200 block of Linwood Avenue.

There they found the deceased woman.

The cause of death has not been released

Investigators say they are following up on several leads and conducting interviews.